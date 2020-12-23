BELLINGHAM (AP) — U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in accordance with federal guidelines.
In a Tweet Wednesday, the Democrat said he received word of the positive test the day before and is not experiencing any symptoms.
“I am prepared to vote by proxy in the coming days if the House schedules votes,” Larsen said.
He represents Washington’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes parts of Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties and all of Island and San Juan counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.