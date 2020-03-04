Longtime state Rep. Norma Smith, R-Clinton, announced Wednesday she will not run for re-election.
The 68-year-old Smith will continue to serve through her sixth term, which runs through the end of the year, according to a news release from her office.
“I have poured everything I have into our communities and sound legislation, and I feel like we have accomplished so much together,” she said in the release. “I now look forward to the next season of life and the new doors of opportunity opening to once again focus on teaching and mentoring.”
Smith has served the 10th Legislative District in the state House of Representatives since she was appointed in 2008.
Three Democrats — Ivan Lewis of Coupeville, Scott McMullen of Mount Vernon and Suzanne Woodard of Langley — have announced they are running for Smith’s seat.
The 10th district covers all of Island County, the northwest corner of Snohomish County and the southwest portion of Skagit County, including parts of Mount Vernon.
