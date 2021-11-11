MOUNT VERNON — The Army Corps of Engineers began work Thursday morning to repair an eroding segment of Skagit River levee near Lions Park in Mount Vernon.
The work is being done ahead of expected weekend flooding, which as of Thursday afternoon was forecast to be more severe than was thought a day earlier.
The Skagit River is now forecast to reach major flood stage. Flood stage is 28 feet along the length of the river, while major flood stage is 32.5 feet in Concrete and 32 feet in Mount Vernon.
The river is forecast to begin flooding in the Concrete area shortly before 10 a.m. Friday and to crest about 33 feet about 10 p.m., according to the Northwest River Forecast Center. The river is then forecast to dip below flood stage Saturday morning before potentially climbing again to a crest of about 32 feet about 10 p.m. Monday.
Downstream in Mount Vernon, flooding is forecast to begin after 10 p.m. Friday and to crest about 33 feet about 10 a.m. Saturday. The river is forecast to dip below flood stage in that area before climbing again to flood levels Monday and Tuesday, with a second crest forecast to reach a slightly lower level than the first.
The Army Corps of Engineers decided Wednesday to conduct the levee repairs Thursday and Friday in an effort to better protect Mount Vernon ahead of the second flood of the season.
City Project Development Manager Peter Donovan said erosion has been an ongoing issue in the area.
“The Army Corps of Engineers knew about that spot leading into this flood season. It was on their list to address, but not an urgent problem,” he said. “With the upcoming flood predictions, it has moved up a bit on the priority list.”
Skagit County Dike District 3 first noticed the erosion about a year ago and alerted the city and the Corps of Engineers. Donovan said the work being done, which is focused on about 40 feet of the levee, is being coordinated with the city and dike district.
The Lions Park parking lot, most park facilities and an adjoining section of the Mount Vernon Riverwalk were closed at 6 a.m. Thursday for the duration of the project. The work is also impacting traffic on Freeway Drive.
Erosion and related repairs — or reinforcements — are routine along Skagit River levees. Repairs are done by putting down rock of various sizes to stabilize the riverbank.
“Erosion repair efforts such as this are not uncommon for levee systems, and the reinforcement of the levee at Lions Park will help to ensure that residents and businesses in the area enjoy continued protection from future floods,” a Mount Vernon news release states.
