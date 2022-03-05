West Mount Vernon Bridge
The West Mount Vernon Bridge is in need of repairs after damage sustained during November flooding.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Crews will begin repairs Saturday on the West Mount Vernon Bridge, which was damaged by flooding in November.

Logs carried downriver got caught in a log jam, and need to be removed, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.

Parts of the bridge that allow it to rotate out of the way of large boats also need to be replaced, the release states.

The bridge will remain open to traffic during repair work, which is expected to take about three weeks, according to the release.

This bridge is on Division Street, and connects West Mount Vernon to downtown. It is capable of rotating to accommodate marine traffic, but hasn’t done so since 1967, according to the release.

 

