Sedro-Woolley police officer Max Rosser, who fired nine shots Feb. 16 into the Nissan Pathfinder driven by David A. Babcock, told investigators he believed the driver was trying to hit either Rosser or Sedro-Woolley Sgt. Paul Eaton.
“I used deadly force to defend my self (sic) and others from the criminal actions described above,” he said in his statement.
“Given the time frame involved there was no option for the use of any less lethal forms of force,” he added.
Law enforcement’s report on the shooting death of Babcock contains interviews and statements from responding officers and witnesses, details on evidence collected and a number of technical reports analyzing the shooting.
The 308-page report on the five-month investigation, which was completed last week, is posted on the city of Mount Vernon’s website.
It is also in the hands of Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich, who will use the report to determine if criminal charges should be filed in the case.
Weyrich said Monday he is on vacation, and is not prepared to say when he might reach a decision.
At about 11:16 p.m. Feb. 16, a Mount Vernon officer saw Babcock’s white Nissan Pathfinder in the Safeway parking lot, and noted it resembled a vehicle that evaded an attempted traffic stop a week earlier, according to officer statements.
After running the license plates of the vehicle and finding they belonged to a Ford Ranger, the Mount Vernon officer attempted to pull over the driver.
However, as the vehicle turned onto northbound Interstate 5 and fled, the officer stopped his pursuit.
The officer advised other law enforcement over the radio to be on the lookout for the vehicle. Several other members of law enforcement reported seeing it on its way through Burlington and Sedro-Woolley.
According to an interview contained in the report, Eaton said he saw the vehicle go past him near Highway 9, but couldn’t identify the driver.
He and Rosser were driving in separate vehicles toward Fruitdale Road to try and get in front of the Pathfinder, Eaton said.
He said he recognized the vehicle as one that law enforcement in nearly every department in the county had attempted to pull over, and thought it wouldn’t be safe to let the driver continue to drive recklessly.
The report details six instances since Jan. 1, 2018, in which Babcock was a suspect in successful attempts at eluding law enforcement.
Rosser and Eaton decided to try to intercept the driver at the intersection of Fruitdale and McGarigle roads using spike strips about 11:45 p.m.
The Pathfinder was heading south toward the spike strips when it turned off the roadway toward Rosser.
Eaton said Rosser fired at the Nissan while it was heading toward him, then dodged out of the way. The car kept moving until it struck Eaton’s vehicle on McGarigle Road.
It was later determined Rosser fired nine times at the Nissan, based on nine shell casings recovered at the scene, according to the report.
Investigators used tire marks, aerial photography and a restaging of the scene under similar conditions to estimate the Pathfinder was traveling 20 to 25 mph as it left the roadway.
According to this technical report, Babcock would have had to make the decision to turn off the roadway 42 to 55 feet before he hit the curb, and he would have been able to see the officers from that distance under the lighting conditions from that night.
The same report estimated Rosser would have made the decision to fire his weapon when the car was 24 to 32 feet away from him based on average reaction times, and when it was traveling at about 13 mph.
Testing of the vehicle found no issues with its acceleration, braking or steering.
After the Pathfinder stopped rolling, Eaton and Rosser pointed their guns at the vehicle, shouting at the driver to exit the vehicle. After about 2 minutes, they went to check on the driver.
At that point, Eaton said he identified Babcock as the driver. Eaton and three other officers found bullet wounds and performed first aid until paramedics arrived, he said.
