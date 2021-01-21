In 2020, demand for homes in Skagit County increased while the number of properties available plunged and prices rose, according to a report released Tuesday by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (MLS).
The median closing price for a home in Skagit County was $419,500 in 2020, up from $369,000 in 2019, about a 13.7% increase.
Active listings fell from 4,581 to 2,749, about a 40% decrease, according to the report.
Despite a historic low number of homes for sale, area realtors said in December that 2020 brought fierce competition for homes, with multiple offers on many properties as buyers looked to take advantage of low interest rates.
The spring market got off to a slow start due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but buyers and sellers have adjusted and many are utilizing virtual property tours, area realtors have previously said.
The total number of units sold in Skagit County grew from 2,078 in 2019 to 2,152 in 2020, a 3.5% increase, the listing service wrote in its report.
In 2020, the county had 1.8 months of inventory — the ratio of active listings to closed sales — and inventory decreased by about 42%, the report states.
Four to five months of supply is generally defined as a healthy market.
Sales of high-end homes ($1 million or more) surged in 2020, the listing service wrote in a news release. There were 76 high-end property sales in Skagit County.
The trends are similar throughout the Puget Sound region, with neighboring counties seeing a shortage of homes and higher prices in 2020, according to the report.
