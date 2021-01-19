Since Snake River sockeye salmon were listed as an endangered species 30 years ago, 13 other fish populations throughout the Pacific Northwest have joined them on the threatened and endangered lists under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Puget Sound chinook and Puget Sound steelhead — some of which come from the Skagit River — are two of the threatened species. Each has been on the list for years, and both are highlighted as remaining in crisis in the latest State of Salmon in Watersheds report.
Released by the state last week, the report outlines how fishing, hatcheries, dams and development led to the collapse of the region’s salmon populations and have kept them in peril.
“I’m not going to sugarcoat things: Salmon are in crisis and they need our help now,” Erik Neatherlin, executive coordinator of the Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office, said in a video statement released with the report.
While attention has been on salmon recovery for decades and strides have been made, habitat conservation and restoration simply hasn’t kept pace with habitat destruction and other impacts including from climate change.
“The conclusions in that State of Salmon report shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody,” Skagit Watershed Council Executive Director Richard Brocksmith said. “We need to do more work and we know what to do, but we need more support, whether that’s funding or political support.”
The Skagit Watershed Council is one of many such councils throughout the state that help prioritize and secure funding for salmon recovery projects.
Projects here have restored estuary habitat through dike setbacks, restored riparian vegetation by planting trees along streams, and improved fish passage along creeks by replacing culverts with bridges.
The problem, according to the State of Salmon report, is that billions of dollars more is needed to turn troubled salmon populations around.
“While progress in recovering salmon is being made in some areas of the state, far too many species still are precariously close to extinction. One fundamental reason is that funding has not matched the need,” the report states.
Preserving salmon is important not only because the fish have been in the Pacific Northwest for millions of years and are integral to the broader ecosystems here, but also because they are culturally and economically significant to those who call the region home.
Among them are the Native American tribes in the region that have federal treaty rights to catch those fish.
“Beyond legal and moral obligations, salmon are important to Washington’s economy, environment, recreation opportunities, food supply, and culture,” the report states.
