Skagit County will need to find new facilities for its courts and the Sheriff's Office within the next decade, according to a recent assessment of its properties in downtown Mount Vernon.
The Public Safety building, which houses the Sheriff's Office and Skagit County District Court, is one of several buildings that should be replaced as the county prepares for the next 30 years of growth, Facilities Director Ken Hansen said at a meeting Wednesday.
Hansen's assessment was that county leadership should plan to replace this building in the next five to 10 years.
County Commissioner Peter Browning said the assessment is being presented for long-term planning purposes. Any replacement of old facilities is years away, he said.
The county Public Health Department's downtown offices are already beyond capacity, and finding a space for this department is a higher priority, he said.
Tom Beckwith, a consultant hired by the county, said by 2050 Skagit County is projected to grow to about 179,000 residents. Today, the county's population is about 130,000.
This will require needing about 41,000 more square feet of office space among the departments located downtown, and predominately among departments on what is called the Law and Justice campus, he said.
The Public Safety building, which is home to the former county jail, presents a number of challenges, said Julie Blazek, partner with county consultant HKP Architects.
“It's actually one of the least energy efficient buildings on your campus,” she said.
In a remodel, it would be expensive to get the heavy concrete structure to meet modern building code, she said. It's likely building a new facility would be cheaper.
“There's really not an option to keep going with the status quo,” Blazek said. “Our overall recommendation is to replace that building with a new facility in the near future.”
One possible funding method for a new building would be to ask voters to temporarily increase property taxes, Beckwith said.
Blazek said the Skagit County Courthouse, which is across the street from the Public Safety building, isn't large enough to accommodate the growing needs of Superior Court. But as a historic building it is worth maintaining as office space for another department.
At the meeting, Sheriff Don McDermott said his office will always need some kind of presence in downtown Mount Vernon, but it's possible its headquarters could someday be located elsewhere in the county.
The county Public Defender's Office will likely need a replacement within the next 15 to 20 years, Blazek said.
All three county commissioners agreed planning to replace these buildings needs to start now.
