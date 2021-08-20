Both members of Skagit County's delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives met with the county commissioners Thursday to talk about COVID-19 relief funding.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki told U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene that federal funding through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act has already improved the county Public Health department.
The department reinstated its Medical Reserve Corps, built capacity for mobile health care, hired an employee to work on health messaging to minority communities and made plans to build a new Public Health facility, all of which will help the county deal with this pandemic and with future disasters.
“The ability to do better has been because of the federal funding,” Janicki said.
Of the $25 million allocated to the county through the American Rescue Plan Act, about $3.6 million has been spent, according to Deputy County Administrator Kayla Schott-Bresler. There are commitments for about $20 million of that total..
Commissioner Peter Browning said small businesses — and restaurants in particular — are still struggle with staffing.
DelBene said these workforce issues are made worse by a lack of child care and housing, and that congressional efforts will hopefully contribute some assistance.
For instance, she said she is working with U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell to make the Low Income Housing Tax Credit more accessible, especially in rural and tribal communities. This program provides crucial funding for affordable housing construction.
DelBene also said she looking at reducing time-consuming burdens in the design and engineering process for projects that use federal funding.
“We’ve got to figure out how to move more quickly if we’re already behind,” she said.
Later, in a meeting with U.S. Rep Rick Larsen, Janicki said she and her colleagues hope to use some of this relief funding to strengthen its Department of Emergency Management, but haven't received clear guidance on what kind of spending is eligible.
"Usually, DEM is activated because of a flood or a fire, ... not something going on for a year and a half," she said.
Janicki said it would make sense to use this relief funding to invest in equipment and space that better prepares the county for another prolonged disaster.
Larsen said he will look into this, and talk to the U.S. Department of the Treasury about this lack of clarity.
"I doubt very much you're the only county asking this question," he said.
Larsen also provided a brief update on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate last week and is awaiting consideration in the House.
While the fate of the bill is unclear, the elected representatives are working on a compromise, he said. Regardless, he's expecting a number of twists and turns before the House is ready for a vote.
“I've found there are always 19 'darkest before the dawn' moments before something passes," Larsen said. "I would say we’re at five.”
Larsen said he is talking with the Department of Transportation to include an allocation in funding from the bill for the Guemes Island Ferry replacement project.
He said the House has until Sept. 30 to take action.
