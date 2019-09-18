Republicans in the 10th Legislative District have scheduled a meeting to nominate replacements for outgoing state Sen. Barbara Bailey, and six candidates have expressed interest in the position.
Bill Bruch, chairman of the Skagit County Republican Party, said Republican precinct committee officers will meet Oct. 3 in Mount Vernon to nominate three candidates for the position.
The 10th district includes Island County, southwest Skagit County and northwest Snohomish County.
At a meeting of the three county governing boards, set for Oct. 18, one of the three nominees will be appointed to the seat.
None of the six candidates are from Skagit County, Bruch said.
James Golder, a precinct committee officer from Island County, is the only candidate with legislative experience. He served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 1977-1984, according to state documents.
Ron Muzzall, of Oak Harbor, is a managing partner with 3 Sisters Family Farm on Whidbey Island.
Christine Cribb, also of Oak Harbor, is the executive director of the Greater Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce.
Sara Hyatt, of Snohomish County, is president of Hyatt Development.
Damian Greene, another Island County resident, is a member of the South Whidbey School Board.
Steve Bristow, of Oak Harbor, once served as president of the Navy League of the United States, Oak Harbor Area Council.
Bruch said he is aware of at least one Skagit County resident who is considering entering the race, but has not announced.
