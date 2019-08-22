Republican officials in the 10th Legislative District plan to select nominees to replace retiring state Sen. Barbara Bailey in the first week of October.
Bill Bruch, chair of the Skagit County Republican Party, said planning is underway for a joint meeting of the district’s Republican precinct committee officers.
The 10th district includes Island County, southwest Skagit County and northwest Snohomish County.
Bailey, who has served in the Senate since 2012 after five terms in the state House, plans to retire Sept. 30 to spend more time with family, according to her resignation letter.
To get the seat, a candidate will have to receive one of three nominations from the precinct committee officers in Skagit, Snohomish and Island counties, then get selected in a vote by the three county governing boards.
Bruch said he knows of two candidates who are going to seek a nomination, and two that are strongly considering it.
Once the party selects its three nominees, the county governing boards have 60 days to choose a replacement, he said.
