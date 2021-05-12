Sea level rise, streams with high water temperatures and protection for eelgrass beds were among the topics discussed Tuesday during a public hearing for Skagit County’s Shoreline Master Program update.
The Skagit County Planning Commission heard from 11 residents during the meeting, held remotely over Microsoft Teams and broadcast on Skagit21. Others were registered to speak but were not present when called upon.
Those who spoke primarily represented the local nonprofit Evergreen Islands, area tribes and the Lake Canvanaugh community.
For the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, apparent leeway for removing buffer zones of streamside trees and shrubs, also called riparian vegetation, is a top concern.
“We are vehemently opposed to buffer reductions and variances. How are you going to ensure no net losses, especially when there are ESA-listed salmon?” Swinomish Environmental Policy Director Amy Trainer said. “We have very serious concerns here.”
Marlene Finley, who serves on the board of directors for Evergreen Islands, raised similar concerns about a section of the draft Shoreline Master Program that she said would allow commercial tree removal in riparian areas.
“Really? Should the county be approving tree cutting in the riparian zone when streams in the lower Skagit River watershed are listed as impaired for high water temperature?” she said.
Kyle Loring, a lawyer with Evergreen Islands, was among those who said the Shoreline Master Program seems to lack protections for eelgrass — an important habitat link for salmon migrating from the river system to the sea.
“I also did not see that docks would be prohibited in eelgrass and other submerged vegetation, and that is critical to avoid shading those habitats,” he said.
Scott Andrews of Mount Vernon said another issue of importance to shorelines — sea level rise — is missing from the document.
“One major issue with the update is its almost complete failure to address sea level rise” that will impact waterfront property and infrastructure, he said. “This is poor planning; we know sea level rise has already started and will continue.”
Those with homes on Lake Cavanaugh and involved with the Lake Cavanaugh Improvement Association spoke about severe seasonal water level changes and how that complicates regulations for building docks. Lake resident Rich Wagner said the document as written would create docks better suited to winter water levels.
“You’re looking at a dock in the summer that is 7.5, 8 feet high,” he said. “I can’t imagine that’s what we want.”
That issue was discussed in 2016 before Skagit County Planning and Development Services suspended work on updating the Shoreline Master Program.
Work to update the document, which was originally written in the 1970s, resumed in January.
The county’s Shoreline Master Program sets development rules for 826 miles of marine, lake and stream shorelines in unincorporated areas. Those shorelines are protected under the state’s Shoreline Management Act.
The county’s Shoreline Master Program draft update remains open for public comment through June 22.
Comments are accepted online at skagitsmpopenhouse.com, or by mail or in person to Skagit County Planning and Development Services, ATTN: Shoreline Master Program Comments, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, 98273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.