BIG LAKE — Skagit County and Washington State University Skagit Extension have teamed up to protect Big Lake’s water quality.
The project is called “Protect Fun,” and it aims to inform residents of actions they can take to protect the water quality of the lake and the recreation that stems from it.
Excess nutrient runoff into the lake contributes to algae blooms, which deprive oxygen for fish and other lake-dwelling organisms.
Lawn fertilizers are a leading cause of nutrient runoff in Big Lake, said Karen DuBose of Skagit County’s natural resource department.
Soil acts like a sponge for nutrients, she said.
Adding excess nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus, which are found in lawn fertilizers, can cause them to wash into the lake after rain.
Big Lake has a history of algae blooms, DuBose said.
Between 2013 and 2019, there were 11 algae blooms sampled in Big Lake, eight of which were toxic.
Toxic algae contains chemicals found in blue-green algae, which is dangerous for humans and can lead to death for dogs that swim in contaminated water.
WSU Skagit Extension teamed up with the county to offer free soil tests to residents of Big Lake.
“They are a really good partner to do soil sampling,” DuBose said.
WSU Extension Program Coordinator Jessica Espy took soil samples from residents’ properties in the spring and brought them to a lab in Burlington for tests.
The soil test results are sent back with recommendations for lawn applications that won’t lead to nutrient runoff in the lake.
“It gives a better idea than people just throwing fertilizer on their lawn,” Espy said.
Much of the labeling on conventional fertilizers is geared toward the climate on the East Coast, DuBose said.
For instance, the packaging usually says to fertilize in the spring and fall, but spring is usually not a good time to fertilize in the Pacific Northwest because rain can wash away the fertilizer.
One goal of the Protect Fun project is to convince Big Lake residents to hold off on fertilizing in the spring.
DuBose recommends waiting until fall and using slow-release fertilizer.
Also, she said that leaving grass clippings to decompose in a lawn is equal to a fertilizer application.
Preventing algae blooms is important for people and dogs enjoying the lake as well as for freshwater and marine ecosystems.
Invasive species thrive in environments with high nutrient content, Espy said.
Big Lake drains out into the Salish Sea, which can cause acidification. Water that is too acidic can invite bacteria to grow in shellfish that can be toxic for human consumption.
“Prevention is the best solution,” Espy said.
WSU Skagit Extension will resume offering free soil tests in the fall because it is a common season to fertilize lawns.
Big Lake residents who are interested in getting a soil test can reach out to Cristina Ocana Gallegos at c.ocanagallegos@wsu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.