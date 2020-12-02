MOUNT VERNON — Early in the year, Mount Vernon police officer Jon Gerondale and LaVenture Middle School migrant family liaison Elia Solis had an idea they hoped would help bring the school community together: a block party.
“I always thought it’d be really cool if we could go out to the neighborhoods,” said Gerondale, the resource officer for the Mount Vernon School District’s two middle schools. “No particular agenda, just to say hi and that we’re there for them.”
In order to reach as many families as possible, the idea was to host parties in several of the neighborhoods around the school.
“We understand a lot of parents can’t come to the school because of work,” Solis said. “We wanted to hear from them.”
Unfortunately, the block party idea had to be shelved after Gov. Jay Inslee closed schools in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With classrooms remaining mostly empty since, school resource officers in Skagit County have had to get creative to find ways to connect with students.
“I try to make sure I see kids when I’m out and about and wave just so that they know that I’m still around,” said Anacortes police officer Travis Dotzauer, who is the school resource officer for the Anacortes School District’s middle and high schools.
In partnership with their local police departments, only the Anacortes and Mount Vernon school districts have school resource officers.
Thanks to a public safety levy, the Sedro-Woolley Police Department, in partnership with the Sedro-Woolley School District, plans to introduce a school resource officer in the future, Police Chief Lin Tucker said.
In Anacortes, Dotzauer’s position since March has shifted back to mostly one of patrol, he said. He is still, however, trying to be a part of the school district as much as possible, helping with safety plans, speaking with counselors about students and participating when asked via Zoom.
“I really strive to be integrated into the schools,” Dotzauer said. “I feel it’s so important for kids to be able to have a connection with a police officer and for me to be able to connect with them. There’s a lot of kids who have all sorts of different needs and we should be there to help fulfill those needs.”
The Mount Vernon Police Department employs two school resource officers: Gerondale at the middle schools and Brien Reed at the high school.
While their roles within the department have changed slightly since March, both are maintaining their relationships with their schools, something the department sees as a priority, Chief Chris Cammock said.
“Just because school is not physically in on the campus, school’s still in, and students are still susceptible to issues that we deal with with them on campus,” Cammock said.
Once the disappointment of having their block party idea put on hold faded, Gerondale and Solis revisited the idea with what is called Check and Connect Plus.
“We have made it our priority to connect with students,” Solis said. “We know a lot of kids are suffering. They’d rather be at school and they need that socialization.”
While the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases has caused Check and Connect Plus to be put on hold, both LaVenture and Mount Baker middle schools were able to hold a few of the physically-distanced events where those attending wore face coverings.
At the events, families could pick up free meals, coffee and hot cocoa, and get information from the school’s GEAR UP college-readiness program and school counselors, Solis said.
The students got goodie bags with granola bars, books and Mount Vernon Police Department stickers and other swag, and families participated in raffles for other prizes.
“This is what our school is all about, is going that extra mile for our students,” Solis said. “Even though the kids are not here, we are still here.”
Before each event, the school sends out email and phone messages to the families in the neighborhood and Gerondale goes door to door to invite families to attend, he said.
The goal is to show the families that there are resources available to them, and people waiting to help, Gerondale said.
“We create our own bubble of resources,” Gerondale said. “It’s not intimidating.”
Additionally, Gerondale has been staying connected with LaVenture Middle School’s LUCHA club — a leadership club for Latino students. Recently, he dropped off art supplies at the homes of students who were working on an art project that thanks first responders for their work during the pandemic.
“He’s still connecting with (students),” Solis said.
Despite shifting back to some patrol duties, Gerondale said he does something with each school every day.
Reed has been continuing with many of his school resource officer duties as well, including working with the high school on its crisis response team and performing home visits, he said.
“I still do all of the roles that I was doing except that I’m not on campus,” he said.
Reed, who was a teacher at Madison Elementary School before joining the police department, is continuing to teach his two criminal justice classes through the high school’s Career and Technical Education program, he said.
Like teachers throughout the country, he has had to transition to online learning and understands those struggles.
“It is beyond difficult to engage students in an online platform,” Reed said.
With the added stress of a pandemic weighing on teens and their families, school resource officers serve an important purpose, he said.
“I think that when we talk about community policing and the relationship that the police have to have with the community, I think school resource policing is one of the most imperative,” Reed said.
More and more, he’s having students reach out to him for help, including those struggling with their mental health.
“The ability to have someone who has had a relationship with our kids and that they trust is more important than ever,” he said.
When Reed talks to students he sees out and about, many remark how much they miss school.
However, he said, “absence makes the heart grow fonder,” and he — like Gerondale and Dotzauer — are waiting for the day when students can head back to their campuses.
