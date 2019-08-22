MOUNT VERNON — A woman who pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $60,000 from the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce in 2015 has been ordered to pay nearly $69,000 in restitution.
Genevieve Gabriela Korvin, 40, was charged in July 2015 with first-degree theft after the chamber reported in January of that year that it suspected between $65,000 and $70,000 had been stolen.
At the time, Korvin pleaded not guilty and her trial was rescheduled several times over the next several years.
Korvin pleaded guilty to the charge on Feb. 14, 2018, and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, which she was allowed to serve in alternative ways, including home detention.
An extended restitution hearing began later that year.
Skagit County Superior Court Judge Dave Svaren has ruled that Korvin must repay the chamber about $51,000 for things such as unauthorized payroll advances and purchases, as well about $6,500 for the interest on the loan the chamber had to take out to remain in operation after her theft was discovered.
She is also ordered to pay $11,144 to the chamber’s foundation for a total of $68,870.50.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.