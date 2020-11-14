With the holiday season getting started, small retailers in Skagit County are taking measures to keep shoppers safe while keeping a close eye on climbing COVID-19 cases.
At Watermark Book Co. in Anacortes, the store has stocked more merchandise than ever with the goal to be a “one-stop shop,” said owner Brandy Bowen.
The bookstore, like other retailers, is offering shopping appointments after hours for individuals and groups to have the store to themselves.
Bowen said with COVID-19 cases rising again, the store has to do its part to slow the spread of the virus. Customers are required to sanitize their hands when entering the store, and the wearing of masks is enforced, she said.
“Making money isn’t my absolute goal,” she said. “I would rather be able to provide a safe space and provide a space that doesn’t spread the virus.”
Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce as early as Monday new restrictions to combat the spread of the virus.
Bowen said while she fears the store will be ordered to shut down again, she is prepared for that. If she has to close her doors, the store would shift to operating like a warehouse, fulfilling phone and email orders, and delivering books.
“I know it worked last time, and I would make it work again,” she said. “My goal is I am never never giving up. … As retailers, we have to have a plan, we have to be thinking two steps ahead.”
Many retailers depend on holiday sales to carry them through a slow winter.
For Shelley’s Shack in Sedro-Woolley, the fall and winter holidays are the busiest time of the year along with the Fourth of July, which was curtailed this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, said owner Shelley Perry.
Perry said she has already booked several private groups for shopping appointments, and that people are coming in and spending money.
“I’m just trying to just hang on,” she said.
With the store still recovering from last spring’s three-month shutdown, Perry said she doubts the business could withstand a shutdown leading up to Christmas.
“If (Inslee) shuts us down, I have a store full of goods and I won’t be able to sell them,” she said.
In Mount Vernon, Perry & Carlson, an art gallery and retail shop, took the opportunity while it was closed this spring to finish its e-commerce website, said co-owner Evan Carlson.
She said with cases rising again, having the online store “feels like a great insurance policy.”
Carlson said with customers observing mask and social distancing requirements, shopping seems relatively low-risk. The business has also installed a new air filtration system.
“The timing of all this is a challenge, but we’re hopeful that things will run as smoothly as possible. But if (we) need to go back to an online and pickup model, we’re gearing up for that,” she said.
Ellen Gamson, executive director of the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, said it’s more critical than ever this year to shop local, whether it’s in-person, online or by using curbside pickup.
“If brick-and-mortar (stores) don’t survive this, they’re not coming back,” she said.
Gamson said the downtown association is producing a holiday shopping guide in print and digital formats, which will include links to businesses’ online products.
Robyn Bradley, owner of handmade. la conner, which makes soaps, lotions and other personal care products, said community support has kept businesses such as hers going.
She said though some businesses have closed, including nine in La Conner over the summer, many have adapted and tried new things, pivoting to online and social media.
Bradley said she plans to open a second business later this month in the same building. The business will be a general store.
“I want people to feel like small businesses are still here and we still need everyone’s support, and we’re still in good spirits and doing the best we can and keeping everyone safe,” she said.
