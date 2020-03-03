Items from toilet paper to disinfectant wipes to hand soap were in short supply Tuesday on the shelves of some retail stores in Skagit County, as shoppers stocked up in response to the widening coronavirus outbreak.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the state Department of Health had reported nine deaths attributed to COVID-19, the name of the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Eight have died in King County and one in Snohomish County. Twenty-seven cases of the illness — 21 in King, six in Snohomish — have been confirmed.
There have been no cases in Skagit County, and testing of suspected cases have been negative so far, Skagit County Public Health reported in a Tuesday afternoon news release.
“The risk of COVID-19 to the public is still considered low, but this may change as cases begin to appear more frequently around the state,” the news release states.
To prepare, households should stock up on food supplies or prescription medications in advance, to avoid leaving the house if someone in their household becomes infected, Skagit County Public Health recommends.
At Fred Meyer in Burlington, store manager Bill Pelan said Tuesday the increase in buying started over the weekend, which saw new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the first U.S. deaths from the virus.
Pelan said the store receives daily shipments and restocks shelves before opening each morning, but that it might not be enough to meet the increased demand.
He said retailers throughout the region are feeling a pinch right now.
“I had a customer drive up from Seattle for toilet paper,” he said.
At Costco in Burlington, the store was out of toilet paper and paper towels by midmorning Tuesday. A sign informed customers that the store expected to replenish supplies by Wednesday morning.
Another sign, which was posted near the cash registers, announced a limit of “five water and three bath tissue” per customer.
A person who answered the phone at Costco’s corporate office in Issaquah said Costco had no comment on the company’s supply of certain items.
Bree VanLant, executive team lead at Target in Burlington, said so far the store had only run out of hand sanitizer, and that Target was working on sending more supplies to stores.
She said the store has installed hand sanitizer pumps at checkstands to reduce spreading infection, and planned to install them throughout the store for customer use.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to avoid contracting or spreading the coronavirus, and using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
The CDC does not recommend the general public wear face masks to protect themselves from the virus, and it reports that increased buying is putting a strain on face mask supplies needed by health care professionals.
Shoppers are also stocking up on food.
“A lot of frozen food, milk and dairy, and dried groceries — certain staple food items (customers) know they can hold in their cupboards,” said Tony White, general manger at the Skagit Valley Food Co-Op in Mount Vernon.
He said the co-op is increasing orders to restock, but may be unable to replenish items such as hand sanitizer due to widespread demand.
White said customers have also been buying more water — the kind of preparation expected for a storm or natural disaster.
“We’re seeing a lot of concerned customers coming in and a lot of conversations around the store,” he said. “We’re just monitoring at this point and making decisions as needed.”
He said the co-op has also been receiving fewer items imported from China, where the coronavirus outbreak began.
