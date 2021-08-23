SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Winnie Houser Park & Playfields saw plenty of use this summer.
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Sedro-Woolley city park at 1400 Rhodes Road will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Following the ceremony, those attending will be invited to tour the park, which includes a paved parking lot, new restrooms, an irrigation system, paved walking path and athletic fields.
“It has been a big project,” said Sedro-Woolley Public Works Operations Division Supervisor Nathan Salseina. “... It’s a beautiful facility that everyone can use.”
Sedro-Woolley Major Julia Johnson said parks such as this are always in demand, and a city can never have too many.
The dedication ceremony completes a project that began in 2012 when the Houser family donated much of the property on which the 9.5-acre park now sits.
“The city took that property on and the planning began,” said Johnson. “It has been a number of years to get to this point. But the vision of the mayor (Mike Anderson) and City Council back then really got the ball rolling. And because of their actions, we are able to enjoy the park today.”
Johnson also gave credit to Salseina, who she said secured a $297,000 grant from the state Recreation and Conservation Office to substantially help with the cost of the $457,000 project.
“He was the one who sought out the necessary grants and put all the paperwork together,” Johnson said. “It was a lot of work.”
