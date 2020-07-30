SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Riverfront RV Park will close Friday for the rest of the camping season while work is done to improve infrastructure.
The work is expected to take several weeks, and the city — which owns the park — will recoup a portion of the cost from the Cross Connection Control Incentive Program offered through the Skagit Public Utility District. That help will be worth as much as $2,300.
The program allows PUD customers possible reimbursement for installing backflow prevention assemblies. The city will use its own staff for the labor.
At the same time, city crews will replace water spigots and install 50 amp electricity to all sites, joining the 30 amp already in place as part of what Sedro-Woolley Public Works Operation Supervisor Nathan Salseina described as, "deferred maintenance and upgrades."
"So many RVs use 50 amps. It just makes sense to have that option," he said.
The largest part of the project involves installing the backflow prevention assembly.
"As the water purveyor for Skagit County, it's our job to work with the Department of Health to protect our water and keep it clean," PUD Cross-Connection Control Coordinator Courtney Shilling said.
A backflow prevention assembly is a plumbing device that allows water to flow in one direction only, regardless of water pressure.
"We don't want anything that it is potentially connected to, whether it's chemical or otherwise, getting back into the main system," Shilling said. "That's why these assemblies are installed, to prevent that from happening."
The program received a $50,000 budget from the PUD commissioners.
At the project's completion, the costs related to the backflow prevention assembly will be submitted to Shilling. For the RV park, reimbursement cannot exceed $2,300, the larger of two available amounts (the other being $1,100), for the installation of different-sized backflow prevention assemblies.
There are parameters that need to be met to qualify for the program. Shilling said there are about 10 projects underway or in the application process.
"The PUD has wanted us to install a backflow preventer for years at the RV park," Salseina said. "But it's expensive, and we didn't have the funds."
The incentive program made that easier.
"It's a very involved project," Salseina said. "The timing isn't the best, but right now, we needed to do this, so we decided to shut the whole (park) down."
Riverfront RV Park has 28 hookup sites providing power and water, and 10 tent spaces with water only. The lost revenue due to the park's closure was previously budgeted by the city.
The water valves are also an important part of the improvements. After each winter, it was uncertain which water spigots would work, Salseina said.
"Those valves are original," he said. "So they have been in use for a long time. This was a good time to upgrade."
