featured Road-tested Mount Vernon boys continue strong start By Skagit Valley Herald staff Dec 23, 2021

BELLINGHAM — Mount Vernon boys' basketball coach Roger Valentine scheduled four of his squad's first five games on the road with the intention of developing team toughness.So far, so good.Six Bulldogs scored seven points or more as Mount Vernon dealt Sehome its first loss of the season, 71-59, on Wednesday night."This was a team win on the road versus a very good Sehome team," said Valentine, whose team improved to 4-0 in the Northwest Conference and 4-1 overall. "We are starting to understand each other and the roles each can play."Lucas Rodio scored a team-high 16 points, Quinn Swanson had 15 and Alex Fast tallied 13. Davari Davis and McKay Darnell scored eight points each and Michael Johnson added seven.Sehome is 6-1.The Bulldogs return to action Wednesday, Dec. 29, at home against South Kitsap. — Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/
