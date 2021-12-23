prep sports

BELLINGHAM — Mount Vernon boys’ basketball coach Roger Valentine scheduled four of his squad’s first five games on the road with the intention of developing team toughness.

So far, so good.

Six Bulldogs scored seven points or more as Mount Vernon dealt Sehome its first loss of the season, 71-59, on Wednesday night.

“This was a team win on the road versus a very good Sehome team,” said Valentine, whose team improved to 4-0 in the Northwest Conference and 4-1 overall.

“We are starting to understand each other and the roles each can play.”

Lucas Rodio scored a team-high 16 points, Quinn Swanson had 15 and Alex Fast tallied 13. Davari Davis and McKay Darnell scored eight points each and Michael Johnson added seven.

Sehome is 6-1.

The Bulldogs return to action Wednesday, Dec. 29, at home against South Kitsap.

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.