Due to road damage caused by winter flooding and the removal of two fish passage barriers, state Department of Transportation crews will be busy working along stretches of Highway 20 east of Sedro-Woolley this summer.
The guardrail along four stretches of the highway was damaged between mileposts 101 and 116 — east of Rockport — during the winter.
According to the Department of Transportation website, most of the repair work has been completed, but significant damage that has closed the eastbound lane at milepost 113 has yet to be repaired.
To better understand the cause of the damage below the road and to efficiently repair the area, crews began an evaluation of the surrounding soil and sediment in December, according to the Department of Transportation website.
Crews developed soil strength parameters based on exploratory drilling, which identified the soil types at the site and allowed them to estimate the pressure that would act on any future structure, said Department of Transportation Geotechnical Engineer Alex Dendy.
Using steel-reinforced concrete, crews will build a wall on the south side of the highway to repair the site near the end of June, he said.
Drivers will be diverted to share the undamaged westbound lane that is currently controlled by a temporary traffic signal.
Construction of the wall will take about four months, followed by paving and striping of the repaired road, said Department of Transportation Communications spokesperson RB McKeon.
Minor pavement repair to Highway 20 in Sedro-Woolley near Helmick Road and through a one-mile stretch between Neilson Lane to Pinelli Road will take place from July through September. Crews will also fill potholes in the area.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane at points and controlled by a flagger.
Two fish passage barriers located between mileposts 91 and 95 near Concrete will be removed in June.
In 2007, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington ruled that undersized culverts running under roads directly contribute to a decline in salmon runs.
By maintaining these culverts, the state is in direct violation of its obligation to the fishing rights detailed in long-standing treaties with the Indigenous population of the state, according to the 2007 ruling.
In 2013, the court ordered the state to replace the culverts with the worst impacts on fish habitats by 2030.
“The new culverts will create wider and more natural channel configurations to closely mimic predeveloped conditions,” said Department of Transportation Project Engineer Spencer Beier.
Placing the new culverts and repairing the road will be done from the middle of June to October.
Drivers will be diverted to a temporary bypass while the culverts are installed and the roads are rebuilt.
Single-lane and shoulder closures are expected until the bypass is complete.
While Highway 20 traffic will be affected in the summer months, McKeon stressed that these repairs are necessary.
“It’s unintended, it’s unplanned, it has to be done,” McKeon said. “Bring your patience, some extra snacks and a playlist. Be prepared and take an emergency repair kit, extra supplies and a full tank of gas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.