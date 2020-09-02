Two men suspected of participating in an armed robbery at the Angel of the Winds Casino near the Skagit-Snohomish county border early Wednesday were arrested about 7 a.m. in Burlington.
The men, both from Everett, are believed to have robbed a casino patron at gunpoint about 3:40 a.m. in the parking garage and used the victim's ATM card at a Mount Vernon business shortly after.
A woman believed to have participated in the robbery has not been located.
One of the men, a 31-year-old, was arrested in the Fred Meyer parking lot after Burlington police patrolling the area located the vehicle reportedly driven by those involved with the robbery, according to a news release. The man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
The other man, a 34-year-old who was armed with a pistol, attempted to flee when police approached him as he exited Fred Meyer, according to the release.
Police apprehended him without incident, secured the firearm after it discharged into some grass, and turned him over to Stillaguamish police to be booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
