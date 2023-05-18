Camp Hosts

Larry and Michelle Stover were named Washington State Parks Rookie Hosts of the Year after serving as hosts at Rockport State Park.

 Michelle Stover photo

ROCKPORT — Larry and Michelle Stover were looking for a way last summer to be closer to family in Sedro-Woolley.

The Cottonwood, Arizona, couple did so by becoming hosts for two months at Rockport State Park.


Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.