ROCKPORT — Larry and Michelle Stover were looking for a way last summer to be closer to family in Sedro-Woolley.
The Cottonwood, Arizona, couple did so by becoming hosts for two months at Rockport State Park.
The Stovers certainly made an impression as they were named Washington State Parks Rookie Hosts of the Year.
"We were very surprised," Michelle Stover said. "I mean, this was our first time around."
Larry Stover said the role involved keeping the picnic areas tidy, making sure park literature was out and doing whatever else needed to be done.
"Me and (retiring Rockport State Park Senior Aide) Don Smith would get together and work on different projects," he said. "It was nice to be able to work with him."
The feeling was mutual.
"The Stovers were a wonderful couple to work with," Smith said. "Watching those two work together was poetry in motion no matter what the project was."
Smith was the one who nominated the Stovers for the honor.
This year, the Stovers have lined up stints as hosts at Cama Beach and Bay View state parks, then will return to Rockport in August.
The couple kept busy during their two months in Rockport last summer.
In addition to daily maintenance, the Stovers kept trails clear, cleared storm debris from the amphitheater and picnic areas, renovated the trail through the park's native plants garden, and pruned and thinned the understory.
They also set concrete curbing — recycled from the park's one-time campground — around the native plants garden's perimeter to keep folks from venturing through it.
"That (park) fit us pretty good with all the trails," Michelle Stover said. "We found out we could help with trail maintenance and we did a lot of that.
"Larry's good with woodworking, so he and Don hooked up and became buddies right away. They worked really well together and started right in on projects. They had a ball."
Smith said the Stovers had a knack for finding things to do to improve the park.
"I'd find them in the middle of a project and say, 'Wow, good idea,'" Smith said.
Working with Smith to replace a dilapidated split-rail fence along Fern Creek is one project that stands out to Larry Stover.
The pair found a 20-foot downed cedar in the forest, cut it into 10-foot pieces, then split each of those pieces into four to make rails for the fence.
"For me, it's usually go down to Home Depot and pick up the wood type of thing," Larry Stover said. "This was really something, and completely different."
So, what's it like being in the park when the sun goes down?
"Peaceful and quite," Larry Stover said. "After dark, we locked up the gates and we got acres of old-growth all to ourselves.
"The only thing that kept us up at night sometimes was the owls. They really get to hootin' out there."
Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
