A boulder-strewn rockslide that occurred Wednesday night near Shular Road in Rockport continues to block both directions of Highway 20
The slide is about 120 feet across and 15 to 20 feet deep. The highway was to remain closed Thursday, and the closure may be extended into the weekend.
"It's a very large blockage," state Department of Transportation spokesperson Jordan Longacre said.
Drivers venturing between Rockport and Marblemount are being detoured.
"A geotech was brought on site to evaluate the situation," said Longacre. "It was determined there were still small rocks sliding down and based on the evaluation this morning, the decision was made to bring out another team of geotechs."
The second evaluation will be done Friday morning.
Though Department of Transportation personnel are on site, due to safety concerns they have not attempted to clear any debris.
"The maintenance crews have determined it is not safe to work until that hillside is stabilized," Longacre said. "We have not attempted to do any cleanup at the moment. Crews are just watching it."
Crews will be at both sides of the slide 24 hours a day to make sure drivers do not attempt to drive past the barriers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.