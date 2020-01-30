A roundabout is planned for the intersection of Josh Wilson and Farm to Market roads, two years after a fatal collision pushed those living near the intersection to demand change.
Construction could start by June, Ralph Wessels, senior project manager with Skagit County consultant Century West Engineering, said at a meeting Tuesday.
The intersection, near Bay View, is a meeting of two narrow roads with 50 mph speed limits. Josh Wilson, the east-west road, has stop signs, but Farm to Market does not.
Northbound traffic on Farm to Market has a dedicated right-turn lane.
Residents said trucks using the lane block the vision of drivers heading west on Josh Wilson Road, something that contributed to the January 2018 death of Karen Wolf.
The project is in the early design phases, Wessels said. He said the plan is for a standard roundabout, similar to the county-built roundabout at Best and McLean roads.
Construction should take about 110 working days, he said. Because of the few available detour routes, crews will aim to keep the intersection open while they work.
Anne Middleton, whose son was Wolf's partner, said the roundabout appears to be a good solution. She said she was impressed by what she saw Tuesday, and is grateful for the hard work of county staff.
Aaron Mountain, a school bus driver whose route takes him through the intersection several times a day, also spoke in support of the roundabout.
However, he requested the county consider keeping the right-turn lane off Farm to Market. Plans are to take out the lane when the roundabout is added.
He said about half the traffic through the intersection uses the turn lane, and he said he thinks it would be safer to keep those cars and trucks out of the roundabout.
Bay View residents had initially been told they may need to raise money or apply for grants to cover a portion of the cost of the project, but the county now plans to pay the entire cost.
County Engineer Paul Randall-Grutter said several public works projects were delayed last year, so the county will use its road fund to pay the estimated $1.2 million cost.
