A seven-week fishing season will open June 1 on the Cascade River.
During the June 1-to-July 15 fishery, recreational fishing will be allowed Thursdays through Sundays on a section of the river from where it meets the Skagit River to the bridge at Rockport-Cascade Road.
The state Department of Fish & Wildlife will close the fishery the other three days of the week to prevent conflicts between recreational and tribal fishing gear.
Fishing is allowed for trout and hatchery chinook, with gear and size limitations for some species, according to the state’s annual fishing rules pamphlet.
Fishing also opens June 1 on the Skagit and Sauk rivers for various species, and those seasons are scheduled to continue beyond July, according to the pamphlet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.