A total of 170 participated in two in-person races and a virtual race during the annual Skagit Valley Tulip Run.
Two-mile and 10-kilometer races were held Saturday morning on the trails at the Port of Skagit west of Burlington. Starts for each race were staggered to allow runners to spread out.
About 30 runners took part in a virtual race in locations of their choice Monday through Saturday.
The Tulip Run is hosted by the group Skagit Runners. The event was not held last April due to COVID-19.
Race director Aaron Cervantes said this year's run had about half as many participants as it usually does.
(1) comment
Being outside and running with a mask on is ridiculous
