...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
TACOMA — Day one of the Class 2A, 3A and 4A Track & Field Championships held Thursday at Mount Tahoma Stadium is in the books.
In the 2A classification, Sedro-Woolley’s Heather Vanderbeek finished second in the girls’ high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches. That height was an inch less than winner Halle Wright of Prosser (5-3) and an inch better than third-place Jolene Vaara of Sequim (5-1).
In the 1,600 meter run, Anacortes’ Jessica Frydenlund finished fifth with a time of 5 minutes, 5.06 seconds. Teammate Caitlin Brar was 14th (5:22.99).
Alauna Carstens of Shelton won the 1,600 (4:58.34).
In the javelin, Burlington-Edison’s Jordyn Smith finished eighth (105-10), Mia Whitlock was 11th (96-11) and Clara Bowser placed 14th (93-6).
Natalie Sumrok of Tumwater won the event (126-2).
Class 3A
On the girls' side, Mount Vernon's Taylor Hoyer finished 19th in the 1,600 (5:18.77).
Mikai Young finished 21st in the boys' long jump (19-3 1/4) for the Bulldogs.
Class 1B, 2B, 1A Track & Field Championships
Eastern Washington University
CHENEY — In the girls' 2B triple jump, La Conner's Kalaina Bill finished 11th (30-11) while fellow Brave Rachel Cram was 14th (29-5).
Class 1B
Mount Vernon Christian's Kayla Van Hofwegen finished fourth in the girls' 1,600 (5:41.60).
De Sales’ Emmalyne Jimemez was the event winner (5:26.79).
In the boys’ 1,600, Mount Vernon Christian's Alexander Hoksbergen crossed the finish line in fifth place (4:48.83).
Trevor Dugo of Pope John Paul II finished first (4:32.75).
