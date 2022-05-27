svh-202205xx-news-State-Track-Day-One-1 copy.jpg
Sedro-Woolley's Heather Vanderbeek competes in the high jump on Thursday at the Class 2A Track and Field Championships in Tacoma. Vanderbeek placed second in the event.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

TACOMA — Day one of the Class 2A, 3A and 4A Track & Field Championships held Thursday at Mount Tahoma Stadium is in the books.

In the 2A classification, Sedro-Woolley’s Heather Vanderbeek finished second in the girls’ high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches. That height was an inch less than winner Halle Wright of Prosser (5-3) and an inch better than third-place Jolene Vaara of Sequim (5-1).

In the 1,600 meter run, Anacortes’ Jessica Frydenlund finished fifth with a time of 5 minutes, 5.06 seconds. Teammate Caitlin Brar was 14th (5:22.99).

Alauna Carstens of Shelton won the 1,600 (4:58.34).

In the javelin, Burlington-Edison’s Jordyn Smith finished eighth (105-10), Mia Whitlock was 11th (96-11) and Clara Bowser placed 14th (93-6).

Natalie Sumrok of Tumwater won the event (126-2).

Class 3A

On the girls' side, Mount Vernon's Taylor Hoyer finished 19th in the 1,600 (5:18.77).

Mikai Young finished 21st in the boys' long jump (19-3 1/4) for the Bulldogs.

Class 1B, 2B, 1A Track & Field Championships

Eastern Washington University

CHENEY — In the girls' 2B triple jump, La Conner's Kalaina Bill finished 11th (30-11) while fellow Brave Rachel Cram was 14th (29-5).

Class 1B

Mount Vernon Christian's Kayla Van Hofwegen finished fourth in the girls' 1,600 (5:41.60).

De Sales’ Emmalyne Jimemez was the event winner (5:26.79).

In the boys’ 1,600, Mount Vernon Christian's Alexander Hoksbergen crossed the finish line in fifth place (4:48.83).

Trevor Dugo of Pope John Paul II finished first (4:32.75).

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/

