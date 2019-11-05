SEDRO-WOOLEY — In an ongoing effort to address aging facilities and infrastructure needs, the Sedro-Woolley School District is asking residents to take its final facilities survey before the board meets Nov. 13.
The district previously outlined five options, including building two new elementary schools, moving sixth graders from elementary schools to Cascade Middle School and repairing the aging Evergreen Elementary School, which the district has previously identified as its greatest need.
In the first survey, which focused on the five options, about 72% of the 745 respondents either supported or strongly supported building two elementary schools — a new school on district-owned property on Cook Road and rebuilding Evergreen Elementary — and redrawing elementary school boundaries.
About 53% either supported or strongly supported moving sixth graders to Cascade Middle School, and about 50% supported a combination of the two plans: moving sixth graders to Cascade and building a new elementary school on Cook Road.
About 26% either supported or strongly supported building two new elementary schools from modular or prefabricated units — which the district has described as a central gymnasium and lunch room, with between four and six “pods” around it. Each two-story pod would house 12 classrooms.
About 21% either supported or strongly supported moving the district to an year-round schedule, where about 75% of the district’s students would be in school at any given time.
A second survey addressed ways to fund the priorities determined in the first survey.
According to that survey, about 71% of the 689 respondents said they would support the district seeking an annual $2.5 million capital projects levy — as opposed to a bond — for each of the next six years.
About 68% would support a bond to be used toward building one prefabricated school.
When it came to replacing Evergreen Elementary, about 47% supported the modular school idea, which is estimated to cost about $30 million. About 39% supported building a new Evergreen Elementary School, which is estimated to cost about $54.2 million.
Less than 5% of respondents said they would support remodeling Evergreen Elementary School, estimated to cost $58.2 million.
In its final survey, the district is asking residents to weigh in on four options:
— A six-year, $2.5 million per year capital projects levy that would allow the district to continue repairs district-wide and add classroom space. With this option, property owners within the district would pay 75 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
— A $54.2 million bond issuance proposal that would allow the district to replace Evergreen Elementary School. With this option, property owners within the district would pay 57 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
— A $30 million bond issuance proposal that, at 32 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value, would allow the district to build a new modular building to replace Evergreen Elementary School.
— A $40 million bond issuance proposal that would allow the district to replace Evergreen Elementary School with a modular building and allow it to complete needed repairs and update Cascade Middle School to house sixth graders. That option would cost property owners within the district 43 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
The survey is available on the district’s website at swsd.k12.wa.us under the “Facilities and Bond info” tab. The survey will remain open until Nov. 11.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.