SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley School Board approved Friday a five-year, $3 million loan to help address shortfalls in revenue from the state timber harvest.
"We plan to use this funding to help us cover the cost of supplies needed for our day-to-day operations," Brett Greenwood, the school district's executive director of business and operations, said of the general obligation bond.
Board members and school district staff said in 2019 the district received a fraction of the revenue typically generated by timber harvest on lands managed by the state Department of Natural Resources.
Those numbers are now expected to fall permanently due to changes made to what the state calls the sustainable harvest calculation.
"This isn't something that we saw coming," board member Brandon Bond said.
Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Phil Brockman said the district initially was relieved to see a less than 1% loss in projected harvest rates in the state's plan for conserving a threatened coastal bird, the marbled murrelet.
But it was shocked to realize a second, less publicized plan was going to make a much larger cut to the district's funding.
"The marbled murrelet hurts us just a little bit, but the sustainable harvest (calculation) is going to hurt us 60, 70, to 80% — so that's not good," Brockman said.
This latest change left the district with few options, board members said at Friday's meeting.
"It's unfortunate that the timber revenue is what it is," board member Danielle Russell said. "But this (bond) gives us a path forward."
Board members said they are unhappy with the lack of communication from Natural Resources on changes approved Dec. 3 to its sustainable harvest calculation.
The district was caught off guard when Natural Resources staff announced the changes Nov. 18 at a meeting with the Skagit County Board of Commissioners.
"We attend a meeting that was supposed to be about the marbled murrelet, and (Natural Resources) just off the cuff said 'Oh by the way we're reducing sustainable harvest by 50-80%'," Greenwood said.
The county, school district and other local taxing districts that receive timber harvest money are now considering filing a joint appeal or lawsuit against the state agency.
"I have no qualms hitting them with a lawsuit basically saying that they aren't acting in our best interest and that we have a right to these funds and they are hurting our schools, they are impacting our classrooms because of this," Sedro-Woolley School Board member Eric A. Johnson said.
The school board passed a resolution Friday authorizing the district to sign on to any legal action related to timber harvest money that the county may lead.
The county commissioners passed a resolution Dec. 16 authorizing the Prosecuting Attorney's Office to take legal action against Natural Resources over the sustainable harvest plan.
The resolution says the state agency has held forest lands in trust for the county and its junior taxing districts since the 1930s, and that the recent changes mean an about 50% decline in timber revenue from those lands.
