SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley High School didn't have to look far for a replacement for girls' soccer coach Gary Warman.
Natalie Sakuma has been hired to replace the retiring Warman after serving last season as the interim boys' coach.
Sakuma, who teaches at Big Lake Elementary School, played soccer at the college level following a stellar high school career at Mount Vernon Christian.
She is excited about the opportunity to continue coaching high school soccer.
"I am absolutely thrilled about this," Sakuma said. "I knew I was an interim coach with the boys. This isn't interim. It's just really cool to know this is my program.
"And I have to thank all the coaches I have had over my career. All that soccer knowledge, now I get to give it back, everything I've learned, loved and cherished."
Sedro-Woolley Athletic Director Kevin Owen said while the school had multiple applicants for the position, Sakuma stood out.
"It was really a short time to fill the position since this was a fall sport," Owen said. "You are obviously a little nervous as an athletic director.
"The two finalists we had for interviews were both amazing candidates. They had a wealth of knowledge, but Natalie had a great interview. Her administrative goals, student progression and not just on the athletic side, but on the student side, were really character driven and put her atop the list."
Sakuma said getting this chance to coach the team took her by surprise.
"Honestly, I thought Gary had a few more years in him," she said. "I really wasn't expecting this opportunity. I am really excited about it and I owe so much to Gary. He's the one who really got me in the door."
Last spring, there was a learning curve for Sakuma in what was her first time leading a program.
"I learned so much last season, and it's going to make me a better coach this season," she said. "I am looking forward to building relationships and beginning this journey with a great group of girls."
