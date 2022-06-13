...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — An independent commission is raising the salary of the Sedro-Woolley mayor.
Starting Jan. 1, the mayor's annual compensation will be $33,636, up from $30,639. Compensation for City Council members will remain at $500 per month, though they will receive an additional $50 a month for special meetings.
Those meetings are defined as being in addition to the normal three full council meetings per month, and are ones that require the full council.
The city's Citizen Salary Commission was seated in February to evaluate the salaries of the mayor and City Council members.
Its formation came about three years after the City Council voted to increase its pay from $500 to $900 a month. Mayor Julia Johnson vetoed the increase.
"It has been that amount for quite awhile," Debbie Burton, the city's former finance director, said of the city council's compensation. "They (the salary commission) did their research and viewed cities of similar sizes and similar budgets and the surrounding cities and came to the conclusion the compensation they were receiving was appropriate."
There are no impacts to the 2022 budget. The adjusted compensation will be included in the 2023-2024 budget.
"In my opinion, the salary commission did an excellent job," Burton said. "They were very professional, understood their role and came together and had great discussions at each of the meetings.
"I was very pleased they were quick learners and took their responsibilities very seriously."
The salary commission consisted of of Phil Brockman, retired superintendent of the Sedro-Woolley School District; Tim Lehr, partner in the law firm of Stiles & Lehr; Rebecca Skrinde, executive director of Helping Hands Solution Center food bank; Fred Osterhaut, owner/manager of Eastwood Plumbing; and Becky Taft, branch manager at Banner Bank.
"They were very cognizant of being the first and made sure they did everything properly," Burton said. "They did their research and their homework and were an excellent group to work with."
The salary commission will convene again in May of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.