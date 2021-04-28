LA CONNER — After a lengthy process to preserve some of the land as parkland, the town of La Conner’s sale of the Maple Fields property has been wrapped up.
The sale of much of the 2-acre property to Skagit County-based Landed Gentry Homes and Communities closed April 16, and Landed Gentry President Brian Gentry said construction of housing will likely begin in late June.
“La Conner is a unique and special place with its position in Skagit County, with its location, its history,” he said. “Even though this is only 10 homes, I think we can make a neat enclave, a nice addition to the town and be a small part of the town’s legacy.”
Gentry said the relatively late start date on construction will allow local sports teams more time to use the full Maple Fields facility. He said construction will likely take about a year.
The town sold 54,000 square feet of the property for the development of homes. The remaining 24,000 square feet was preserved for future use as a park.
Discussions on what that park may look like have begun, with members of the town Park Commission and a number of residents taking part.
The sale was made necessary when the owners of the Maple Fields property, who for years had leased the land to La Conner to use as ballfields, told the town they intended to sell.
When the town decided it couldn’t afford to buy the property outright, Town Council members instead struck a deal by which the town would sell a portion of the property, passing the amount of the owners’ asking price through to the owners and keeping any that was left over.
The sale was not completed in time to avoid a $37,000 option the town had to exercise to complete the deal. Town Administrator Scott Thomas said that when all expenses are factored the town will pick up less than $10,000 from the sale.
Thomas said he was glad a portion of the property will be kept as a park.
“At the end of day, we’ll have a park enjoyed by citizens and residents for a long time in the future,” he said.
Both he and Mayor Ramon Hayes said the town attempted to avoid the option payment.
Hayes said the town “really pushed” to complete the deal sooner, but said he was pleased the town was able to take part in a process that resulted in more housing and parkland to be developed with the input of residents.
“All (the) town goals were accomplished,” he said.
