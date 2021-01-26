For the second consecutive year, the Salish Sea Stewards volunteer training program will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is taking applications until Feb. 16 and training will be held Tuesday afternoons from Feb. 23 to June 1.
Lectures will cover topics from shorebirds to microplastics and will introduce participants to volunteer opportunities they can join in the future, from forage fish egg surveys on local beaches to kayaking to document kelp beds in local bays.
"We are running the program a little bit differently than we have in the past because of our virtual situation," said Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve Coastal Training Program Coordinator Sara Bostrom. "We are tentatively planning for two of the trainings to take place in person, but that is completely dependent on the COVID-19 situation in May and June."
She said while face-to-face interactions and in-person networking are lost with the online format, silver linings include being able to pull participants from a larger geographical area and fewer greenhouse gas emissions because of the lack of commuting.
After this year's Salish Sea Stewards learn about the invasive European green crab, the importance of Padilla Bay eelgrass, whales that use habitat in the Salish Sea and how climate change is impacting local wildlife, they will get a chance when the pandemic eases to take their new knowledge into the field.
"Some of the programs that will be speaking with us have things that volunteers can do now, some of the programs are on hold and will describe opportunities that will open up once we can meet in person again — it's a bit of a mix," Bostrom said. "I'm still hopeful that maybe by fall some of these programs will open back up."
Salish Sea Stewards who trained online in 2020 were able to join forage fish egg surveys on local beaches, kelp surveys by kayak and water quality monitoring.
"Historically participants of this group become lifelong stewards of this area and get plugged into a really strong marine conservation network. So if anyone in the Skagit region is interested in that, this is a great opportunity even though it's modified right now," Bostrom said.
Bostrom joined the staff at the Padilla Bay reserve in May, becoming the lead organizer of the Salish Sea Stewards program. The program was launched in 2014 by the Skagit Marine Resources Committee and is today coordinated with the help of the reserve.
The program application is available at skagitmrc.org.
