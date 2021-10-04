Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has extended salmon fisheries on the Skagit and Cascade rivers.
The agency announced in news releases Friday that the number of coho salmon returning to the rivers is "sufficient to allow for the recreational salmon season to extend" and make up "for some opportunity lost during the conflict-avoidance closures."
Those closures occur when tribes conduct their fisheries.
On the Cascade River, recreational coho fishing is allowed Tuesdays through Saturdays from where the river meets the Skagit River to the Rockport-Cascade Road bridge. The fishery will remain open through Oct. 23.
Anglers can keep up to four coho per day. All other species of salmon must be released.
On the Skagit River, recreational salmon fishing is allowed from the mouth of the river to the Cascade River Road bridge in Marblemount. Fishing will be allowed through Oct. 24.
Anglers can keep up to four salmon per day, two of which can be coho. Chinook and chum must be released.
Conflict-avoidance closures will be in effect from Highway 9 near Sedro-Woolley to the Baker River near Concrete on Oct. 5-7, Oct. 12-14 and Oct. 19-21.
