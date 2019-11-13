ANACORTES — The Salvation Army’s winter homeless shelter in Anacortes won’t open this year, and the Anacortes Family Center is hoping to fill the gap.
Sarah Hinman, Skagit County Housing and Community Services Division manager, said the county will partner with the family center to house up to 15 homeless people a night in hotel rooms in the city.
Last winter, the shelter was open nightly from late November to mid-February, giving as many as 25 people a night a warm place to sleep, said Eric Johnson, Salvation Army Anacortes Corps board member and city councilman.
He said the national Salvation Army organization now requires local Salvation Army leadership to complete training in order to operate a shelter, something the Anacortes leadership has not done.
Johnson said the board considered other options, such as renting tiny homes, but stopped when the Anacortes Family Center offered to help.
Anacortes Family Center Executive Director Dustin Johnson did not respond to a request for comment.
Hinman said the family center has five or six hotel rooms reserved in the city, enough space for about 15 people a night.
To prevent the homeless from coming to the city to sleep, those who wish to stay will have to demonstrate a connection to Anacortes.
“Some of the overflow (of the homeless) was coming to Anacortes,” Hinman said.
She said the county is paying $50,000 to fund the program, and the family center is running it.
The county will continue to partner with Friendship House on a winter shelter at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Mount Vernon. That shelter will open Nov. 25 and run for four months, Hinman said.
In the past two years, the shelter was first-come first-serve. Going forward, though, the county will evaluate who most needs the 23 beds.
“We’re making sure the people who are most fragile are prioritized,” she said.
