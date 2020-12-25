In his unassuming Ford-built sleigh, Santa Claus stopped Thursday in Skagit County to make sure a group of kids had reason to celebrate this year.
“Since you guys were so good, we brought you presents,” Santa told children ranging in age from 4 to 16 at a Sedro-Woolley home.
After dropping off the gifts, Santa posed for a picture, with 4-year-old Dakota Rosas barely believing his eyes that the man with the red suit and white beard was standing in Rosas’ front yard.
Like many things in 2020, the annual Forgotten Children’s Fund event — where volunteers dress as Santa and head out throughout much of northwest Washington with their teams to deliver food and presents to families in need — had to look different this year.
The Santas who took part Thursday practiced COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing facial coverings and maintaining social distance — which was tough at times, because some of the young recipients were excited to see them.
“I’m happy because my kids are happy to see Santa,” Vicenta Flores said after Santa dropped off presents and food for her family, including 7-year-old Sawyer Santiago-Flores. “Sawyer has always wanted to see Santa in person.”
Social distancing wasn’t the only thing that had to be different this year, said Skagit County Forgotten Children’s Fund co-organizer Dick Nord.
A morning gathering where the teams of Santas and their elves have coffee and load their sleighs was canceled, Nord said.
Because volunteers could not gather to wrap gifts, many went unwrapped this year. Instead, they were placed in plastic bags, and boxes of food were generally replaced with grocery gift cards.
“Other than that, we’re making it happen,” Nord said.
While the organization’s expenses increased this year because of safety protocols, so did the need, Nord said.
But so did the donations.
“We’re seeing more generosity on one end and more challenges on the other,” Nord said.
For Santa Donnie Keltz and his Head Elf Kristen Keltz, the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t going to stop them for taking part in the annual event.
“(Stopping) was not an option,” Kristen Keltz said. “We wanted to find a way for kids to not go without.”
Instead, the pandemic increased the family’s drive to take part, daughter Kylie Whitener said.
“The financial struggle doesn’t stop just because COVID is happening,” Whitener said.
The family has been volunteering with the organization for more than a decade, Donnie Keltz said.
“For us, it’s been a ton of fun,” he said. “It’s a way our family can get to help other families. There are a lot of families that need joy.”
Because of the pandemic, Amy Stanek and her husband have both been out of work, she said. She also was attending college, but had to put that on hold in order to help the children with remote learning.
Having Santa personally deliver food and gifts was appreciated, she said.
“It helps tremendously,” said Stanek. “Especially right now because of COVID.”
The annual event serves about 150 families in Skagit County.
