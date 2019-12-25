MOUNT VERNON — Families throughout Skagit County shared smiles, shed tears and snapped photos with Santa Claus on Christmas Eve thanks to a program dedicated to bringing holiday cheer to those in need.
“We’ve got presents and more presents. You must have been really good this year,” volunteer “Santa” Donnie Keltz said as he pulled gifts from a green velvet bag while 10-year-old Aubrielle jumped up and down in the living room of her Mount Vernon home.
“Yay! Thank you,” she said.
Keltz and a team of “elves,” including his wife and daughters, visited eight families throughout the frigid morning as part of the regional Forgotten Children’s Fund.
They unloaded boxes of food for Christmas meals, gifts covered with ribbon and bicycles ready for riding.
“Let’s race!” 11-year-old Aiden said when he and his three sisters peeked outside and saw new bicycles lined up.
The four, ages 9, 11, 12 and 14, pedaled through the parking lot of the motel they’ve been living in since their home was engulfed in an explosion and fire in November.
“Thank you guys so much,” their mother Christy Jones told the volunteers through tears. “This is a happy cry.”
Her 9-year-old, Abagail, unwrapped a familiar toy — a replacement for the one she lost in the fire.
“Mom, look! Remember my last one burned up?” she said.
All of the families visited Tuesday were enduring hardships, including recent deaths of family members and ongoing battles with cancer.
“I promise you, you will affect families today who have been going through holy hell,” Dick Nord, Skagit County area organizer for the Forgotten Children’s Fund, said before volunteers embarked on their routes. “The impact you leave on those homes and those people is going to be incredible.”
The team of volunteers that visited families in central Mount Vernon was one of 14 that canvassed the county to reach about 140 families.
“We go to families that are falling through the cracks, that aren’t being helped by anybody else,” Nord said. “It’s really challenging times for these families.”
The nonprofit has been serving Skagit County families since the mid-2000s, when the program that began in Seattle in 1976 expanded north.
The all-volunteer Forgotten Children’s Fund was inspired by a letter meant for Santa that was found at a restaurant and touched the hearts of the founders, according to the group’s website. The young writer of that letter believed he hadn’t received gifts the year before because Santa had gotten lost on the way to his home.
Nord said the organization now serves about 800 families throughout Western Washington each year.
The Skagit County volunteers convene each Christmas Eve at Skagit Valley Gardens near Conway, where the business donates space for organizing gifts and helps with fundraising.
Owners Gary Lorenz and Tammi Wells, along with their daughter and her boyfriend, shared the delivery route of the Keltzes.
“They’re so happy,” Wells said as she watched a family of five share a special moment playing with their gifts. “It’s going to make me cry.”
Volunteers said the best part of the day is seeing families savor moments of joy during times of hardship.
“Thank you. This was the best Christmas,” recently-widowed Ariana Covarrubias said after seeing her daughters, 10 and 12, open matching watches and pose on new bicycles.
