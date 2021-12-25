Daniel Santiago-Flores receives a surprise visit from Santa Claus on Friday in Mount Vernon. Every year a group with the Forgotten Children’s Fund brings Santa to visit families and deliver Christmas presents.
With excitement in their eyes and smiles on their faces, children greeted Santa Claus and gawked at a haul of Christmas gifts.
Volunteers with the Forgotten Children’s Fund dressed as Santa delivered food and presents to families in need in Skagit County and throughout much of Western Washington, on a second Christmas Eve overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want a toy, like a doll,” said Gema Jiménez, eyeing a plastic garbage bag filled with colorfully wrapped gifts.
She and her family had just taken a photo with Santa, and were eager to bring the gifts back inside.
Nancy Mendez, her mother, said through an interpreter she was grateful for everything the Forgotten Children’s Fund was able to provide.
After two difficult years fearing for the health and safety of her children during the pandemic, she said this offer of help was amazing.
Mendez’s family was one of 10 this team of volunteers delivered presents to, driving all throughout Skagit County on Friday morning.
Gilberto Estrada has volunteered with the fund for 16 years. Every year he thinks it may be his last, but he can’t say no when he remembers the look on the families’ faces.
“I can see the smiles, that joy, that hope,” he said. “That really touches me.”
With COVID-19 shutting down schools through most of 2021, children had to bear an unprecedented burden of isolation, loneliness and fear. Knowing he can make sure these kids will have presents this year motivates him to keep going.
“They get to play with these toys ... and they get to forget a little bit about this situation,” he said.
Dick Nord, organizer and board member with the Forgotten Children’s Fund’s board, said more than 160 families in the northwestern counties got a visit from Santa, with 60-70 of them in Skagit County.
Another 200 families living in the Nooksack Valley area were given gifts and essentials in response to devastating floods that destroyed homes and businesses in November, he said.
Truckloads of additional toys and $12,000 in gift cards were donated and distributed, he said.
“It was Skagit Valley residents who did most of that,” Nord said. “The people of Skagit County should be aware of the good thing they’ve done.”
Nord said this generosity was a tribute to the way people here are willing to help anyone suffering, regardless of whether they live in the same community.
“If a kid’s in trouble, they don’t necessarily have to be in your backyard,” he said.
