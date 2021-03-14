ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School girls’ soccer team won its final home game and in the process honored a classmate battling cancer.
The Seahawks overcame injuries and missing players to defeat Oak Harbor 2-1 on Saturday and raise their record to 7-2-1.
Every Anacortes player had a drawing of a heart on their forearm to support a classmate in her fight against leukemia, Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said.
After Oak Harbor took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half, the Seahawks countered at the 30-minute mark with a goal by Emma Foley. Abbey Plageman got the assist.
Ava Kephart scored the game-winner in the second half on an assist by Alyssa Digweed.
Claire Schnabel was in goal for the Seahawks.
Hanson cited the “outstanding performances” by Morgan Berard, Ally Cutter and Cadence Lamphiear on the back line, and the “solid performances” of Ava Kephart, Plageman, Digweed and Carolina Schwetz across the midline.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1,
Squalicum Storm 0
BELLINGHAM — Burlington-Edison dealt Squalicum its first shutout loss of the season and raised its record to 9-0.
“Our girls have played really well over the past nine games, and it always feels good to complete the ‘Bellingham Trifecta’ when you are able to beat all three schools from Bellingham,” Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel said.
Breckyn Mueller helped create the winning goal, winning a header that Emma Smith took control of and passed to Hannah Sayer, who slotted the ball home.
Megan Gustafson and Emma Fleury split time in goal for the Tigers.
“A lot of credit for the win goes to our back four of Malia Anderson, Analise Slotemaker, Sydney Reisner and Breckyn Mueller,” Kuttel said. “Nyomie Schwetz and Cami Smith also played exceptionally well in the midfield.”
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Golden Eagles managed a goal and a narrow win over the Cubs, who fell to 2-7-1.
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
OAK HARBOR — The Tigers (9-2) recorded 13 aces in defeating the Wildcats 25-17, 25-14, 25-18.
Burlington-Edison standouts included Amey Rainaud (29 assists, five aces), Adria Ray (three aces), Gabriella MacKenzie (23 kills, 12 digs) and Jordyn Smith (eight kills, 10 digs).
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3,
Bellingham Red Raiders 1
BELLINGHAM — Kamryn Horton filled up the stat sheet and Naisa Williams helped boost a comeback as the Bulldogs bettered their record to 5-6.
Horton had 47 assists, six aces, four kills and 15 digs, Williams had 18 kills and four aces, and Mount Vernon coach Mishel Kelter said Williams' serving was key in bringing the team back at points where it trailed.
Samantha Person added 13 kills and 11 digs.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Seahawks boosted their record to 7-4 with the five-set win over a fellow Skagit County team.
The Cubs dropped to 0-8.
