ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School baseball team overcame a two-run deficit Saturday to beat Burlington-Edison 5-4 in the third-place game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
The win gave the Seahawks a berth in the regional round of the Class 2A State Tournament.
Anacortes (17-7) will play in the regionals on Saturday, while Burlington-Edison ends is season at 14-10.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Cedarcrest Wolves 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks beat the Wolves in a morning game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament to keep their season alive.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 8,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 4
ANACORTES — The Tigers beat the Cubs in a morning game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Sedro-Woolley ended its season at 7-14.
Mountlake Terrace Hawks 11,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
Five innings
EVERETT — The Hawks beat the Bulldogs in a winner-to-state game of the Northwest 3A District Tournament.
Mountlake Terrace took a 8-0 lead in the third inning, and held Mount Vernon to four hits.
The Bulldogs finish their season at 16-8.
Boys' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2,
Squalicum Storm 0
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers handed the Storm their first loss of the season in the championship match of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Edwin Vejar Quevedo scored off a first-half corner kick and Fernando Velazquez scored off an assist from Kounosuke Wilcox.
The district title was the first in school history for the Burlington-Edison program.
"Even though we were guaranteed a trip to state, the boys weren’t satisfied and controlled the game against Squalicum for most of the way," Tigers coach Ben MacKay said. "They didn’t let up, they didn’t relent, and they kept imposing their will on the game."
Burlington-Edison, 11-6-1 and a winner of four straight, was the No. 6 seed in the district tournament.
It will open the state playoffs on Tuesday.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2,
Shorecrest Scots 1
SHORELINE — Rey Ramirez scored in overtime as the Bulldogs upset the Scots in the championship match of the Northwest 3A District Tournament.
Christopher Soto had the Bulldogs' first goal, while Aaron Diaz assisted on both scores.
Shorecrest was undefeated and the tournament's top seed, but Mount Vernon (17-1) proved up to the task.
"We knew going into the match it was going to be a hard-fought battle," Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra said. "Discipline and a will to win was the only way to get the job done. The Bulldogs did just that."
In the 88th minute, Ramirez recovered a shot from Diaz in front of the net and hit the game-winner.
Mount Vernon opens the state playoffs Friday.
Girls' Tennis
Northwest 2A District Tournament
BELLINGHAM — The Anacortes doubles team of Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn remained alive in the tournament.
The pair lost a morning semifinal to Kira Carlson and Ella Morrow of Bellingham 6-1, 6-4, but bounced back to beat Anna Palmer and Haley Ask of Bellingham 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.
They will return to play Monday.
Also Saturday, the Burlington-Edison doubles team of Hannah Herrgesell and Macee Holmes was eliminated from the tournament by Palmer and Ask.
Track and Field
Northwest 2B/1B District Championships
COUPEVILLE — Owen Heinze, Alexander Hoksbergen and Cody De Vlieger each won three individual events as Mount Vernon Christian won the boys' 1B title in the six-team meet.
Heinze won the 100 meters (11.42), the 200 (24.16) and the long jump (19 feet, 7 inches), Hoksbergen the 800 (2:13.46), the 1,600 (4:55.71) and the 3,200 (10:57.67), and De Vlieger the 110 hurdles (17.01), the 300 hurdles (45.32) and the pole vault (10-6).
The Mount Vernon Christian girls won the 1B title behind Caitlin VanderKooy, who won the 100 in 13.38 and the 200 in 27.96, and Hannah Van Hofwegen, who won the 1,600 in 6:12.72 and the pole vault at 6-6.
In the 2B meet, La Conner had three athletes win two individual events each.
Tommy Murdock won the boys' 110 hurdles (16.71) and 300 hurdles (42.67), Ellie Marble the girls' 300 hurdles (53.90) and shot put (31-6 3/4) and Kaliana Bill the triple jump (31-0) and long jump (15-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.