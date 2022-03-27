ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School baseball team split a pair of nonconference games Saturday.
The Seahawks lost to Cedar Park Christian 5-3 and beat Sequim 16-5.
Against Cedar Park Christian, Anacortes rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI double by Lucca Dumas.
Cedar Park Christian then scored two unearned runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Anacortes' Rex Larson threw four innings and Andrew Van Egdom threw three. Jonathan Evans and Jacob Hayes also had hits for Anacortes.
Against Sequim, Anacortes had 12 hits in a game shortened by the 10-run rule.
Toby Esqueda was 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, Hayes was 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI, Staely Moore was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Jonathan Evans was 2-for-2 with a triple and four runs scored, and Erik Dotzauer had two RBI.
Gabriel Bryant, Riley Mitchell, and Evan Baldwin combined for a solid pitching performance for the Seahawks.
Anacortes is 5-2.
Softball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 22,
Chief Sealth Seahawks 8
SEATTLE — The Tigers had a big offensive day to beat the Seahawks in the nonconference game.
Burlington-Edison, 2-3 this season, had 23 hits.
Tate Atchley was 5-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBI, Courtney Locke was 5-for-6 with four runs scored and two RBI, Kaylyn Quatsoe was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and five RBI, and Nell Mangold was 3-for-6 with four runs scored and an RBI.
Burlington-Edison pitcher Lexi Saldivar earned the pitching win. She struck out nine in her seven innings on the mound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.