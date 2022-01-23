ANACORTES — Anacortes High School boys' swimmer Ryan Horr won two individual events and the Seahawks took all three relays Saturday on the way to winning the 10-team Northwest Conference Invitational.
Horr placed first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 4.24 seconds) and first in the 100 freestyle (50.74).
The Seahawks won the 200 medley relay (1:44.74), the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.27) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:31.12).
Mount Vernon placed third in the meet behind two individual wins from Wyatt Carlton — 100 butterfly (51.73) and 200 freestyle (1:49.32).
Anacortes had three other champions in individual events — Will McClintock in the 100 backstroke (58.11), Fletcher Olson in diving (172.70 points) and Finn McFarland in the 500 freestyle (5:24.68).
McClintock also placed second in the 100 freestyle.
Other Anacortes swimmers to place among the top two in two individual events were Zachary Harris (second in both the individual medley and 100 breaststroke), and Ethan Niessner (second in both the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle).
Sedro-Woolley placed sixth and Burlington-Edison seventh in team scoring.
Sedro-Woolley's Peter Pusateri won the 100 breaststroke (1:02.90) and placed third in the butterfly.
Boys' Wrestling
Bearcat Invitational
CHEHALIS — Sedro-Woolley's Koe Greenough won the title at 106 pounds to lead the Cubs to an eighth-place team finish.
Anacortes, which placed ninth, had Jordan Jopson (126 pounds) and Gavin Lang (138) each finish second.
River Ridge Rumble
LACEY — Mount Vernon's Ryan Wilson won the title at 126 pounds, while teammates Alexis Zendejas (132) and Nathan Wells (170) each placed second.
Lynden Tournament
LYNDEN — Burlington-Edison's Gus Menne took the title at 160 pounds.
Teammates Junior Sandoval and Cooper Hendrickson also fared well in the 16-team tournament
Sandoval was third at 113 pounds and Hendrickson fourth at 145.
Rubber Chicken
KALAMA — Concrete's Jakob Lofton was third at 160 pounds, while teammate Robert Reed placed fourth at 152.
Girls' Wrestling
River Ridge Rumble
LACEY — Mount Vernon's Samara Knudsen placed third at 145 pounds, while Sedro-Woolley's Emilee Workman-Smith was fourth at 190.
Lady Huskie Invitational
OTHELLO — Delaney Cobbs, a La Conner student competing with the Burlington-Edison program, won the title at 190 pounds in the 30-team tournament.
Burlington-Edison's Lilia Ortiz placed third as the Tigers placed eighth in the 30-team tournament.
Girls' Basketball
Ferndale Golden Eagles 50,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 44
MOUNT VERNON — A ferocious fourth-quarter rally fell short for the Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference game.
Mount Vernon, 5-6 in conference and 8-8 overall, came as close as four points in the final quarter after trailing by 16.
“We are proud of the competitive spirit of our players and their fight to get back in the game,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. “We didn’t quit … we just ran out of time.”
Malia Garcia scored 14 points for the Bulldogs, while Tenaya Taylor had 12 and Maliyah Johnson 11.
