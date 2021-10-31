ARLINGTON — The Anacortes girls cross country team continued its strong season Saturday, as the Seahawks took first place in the Class 2A District 1 meet at Lakewood High School.
Anacortes' Jessica Frydenlund finished first in the 5,000-meter race at 18:00.30, more than a minute ahead of runner-up Sonya Blycker of Cedarcrest (19:04.54).
In the team race, the Seahawks had 34 points to edge Sehome (37) for the championship. Burlington-Edison was sixth (144) and Sedro-Woolley finished ninth (221).
Anacortes had five runners in the top 13 finishers. Casey Lemrick took fifth (19:20.41), Carolyn Chambers was sixth (19:24.76), Ally Cutter (19:39.10) was tenth, Caitlin Brar (19:43.73) was 12th and Abigail Goodwin (19:51.10) was 13th. Dylan Willingham (21:28.68) was 25th.
Sehome had four runners finish in top eight, but the Mariners next runner finished 15th.
Burlington-Edison was led by Sage Mailhiot (19th in 20:44.28) and Katelyn Van Zanten (22nd in 20:57.15). Chesah Holmes was 29th in 21:43.09, followed by Alexia Englund (30th in 21:45.53).
Makendra McCarty finished 16th in 20:32.59 to lead Sedro-Woolley.
In the girls 3A race, Mount Vernon's Taylor Hoyer took 12th (20:12.5) to lead the Bulldogs to 13th in the team race with 329 points.
In the boys 2A race, Sedro-Woolley's Todd Montgomery was Skagit County's top finisher, taking fourth place in 16:30.5.
Anacortes finished sixth in the team race with 129 points. The Seahawks were led by Parker Mong (20th place, 16:50.6) and Travis Laisure (21st, 17:03.9).
Mount Vernon finished 11th in the boys 3A race with 277 points, led by Sean Cowan (21st, 17:11.22) and Nicholas Hoyer (42nd, 17:55.75)
BOYS' SOCCER
Providence Classical Christian 2,
Mount Vernon Christian 1 (OT)
The Highlanders scored with a minute remaining in overtime to edge the Hurricanes.
Mount Vernon Christian's Ben Rozema scored off a Reuben Hall assist to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 halftime lead, but Providence tied the match 10 minutes into the second half.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5
Cedarcrest Red Wolves 2
The Tigers fought back from an early deficit to top Cedarcrest in 2A district play.
Burlington-Edison on goals from Liz Cisneros (assisted by Hannah Sayer), Sydney Reisner (assisted by Sayer), and two goals from Emma Smith (assists from Sayer and Malia Anderson).
Sayer scored the only goal in the second half as Tigers goalkeeper Kira MacKay played well, according to Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel.
"It was a good win and a great result for the last game we will get to play at home this season," Kuttel said.
Sehome Mariners 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 2
The Seahawks and Mariners fought through regulation and two overtimes before Sehome made three penalty kicks to Anacortes' two to prevail in the 2A district match at Bellingham.
Reese Morgenthaler gave Anacortes the lead with a goal in the first half. After Sehome took a 2-1 lead in he second half, Sammy Dizminowicz tied the match with a direct kick from 40 yards out, according to Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson.
"As a seventh seed playing a second seed, it takes an entire team to produce the draw," said Hanson, who also lauded the play of Seahawks goalkeeper Claire Schnabel.
Anacortes is scheduled to play Cedarcrest on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Concrete Lions 3,
Lopez Lobos 0
Concrete took a 25-11, 25-12, 25-22 victory in District 1B tournament play at Mount Vernon Christian High School.
Hayley Daniels led the Lions with 14-of-15 serving, with one ace, five saves and nine assists. Carlen Herz was 12-of-13 on services, with two aces, two blocks and six kills.
Kendra Knuth was 10-of-11 serving with six digs, Ashley Parker had five saves, seven assists and eight kills on nine attempts, Kayleigh Collins had eight digs and Payton Dickinson had five kills for the Lions.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Lummi Nation Blackhawks 0
The Hurricanes swept the Blackhawks (25-5, 25-6, 25-5) in the first round of District 1B tournament play at Mount Vernon Christian High School.
Kiera Link had six kills and 10 aces, Rayah Oostra had 12 aces, Allie Heino had eight kills, and the Hurricanes had 28 aces as a team.
"It was nice to get this big win to start the tournament," MVC coach Daniel Thayer said. "We didn’t get past our fourth server each set so it was nice to make quick work of the match."
