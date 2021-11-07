PASCO — Jessica Frydenlund had quite a race Saturday at the Class 2A State Cross Country Championships.
The Anacortes High School junior dominated the 152-runner field to become the fifth Skagit County runner to win a state title.
Frydenlund finished the 5,000-meter course at Sun Willows Golf Course in 17 minutes, 58.70 seconds — 20 seconds faster than her nearest competitor.
Only three other runners across the five enrollment classifications had faster times than Frydenlund.
Her finish helped the Anacortes girls' team to a second-place state meet finish, one point behind champion Sehome.
Anacortes' other scoring runners were Carolyn Chambers (16th, 19:43.90), Caitlin Brar (17th, 19:46.30), Casey Lemrick (24th, 20:10.50) and Ally Cutter (20:51.60).
Also in the girls' 2A race, Sedro-Woolley's Makendra McCarty placed 47th (21:13.80) and Burlington-Edison's Sage Mailhiot 63rd (21:32.60).
In the boys' 2A race, Sedro-Woolley's Todd Montgomery was 22nd (16:57.70), Anacortes' Parker Mong 37th (17:14.50) and Anacortes' Travis Laisure 50th (17:26.20).
In Class 3A, Mount Vernon's Sean Cowan placed 162nd among boys (18:17.90), and Mount Vernon's Taylor Hoyer 134th (21:31.70) and Ava Rifenbury 167th (22:09.20) among girls.
The Mount Vernon Christian boys' team posted a sixth-place team finish in Class 2B/1B behind a fifth-place individual finish from Devin Van Zanten (16:58.90).
Mount Vernon Christian's other scoring runners were Alexander Hoksbergen (31st, 17:58.40), Isaac Betz (54th, 18:34.30), Chase Campbell (80th, 19:13.30) and Michael Gerrish (110th, 21:19.20).
Mount Vernon Christian's Maddy Nielsen placed 56th in the Class 2B/1B girls' race (24:33.10).
Girls' Soccer
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 1,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
DUVALL — The Tigers came up short against the Wildcats in the Northwest 2A District Tournament championship match.
Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said his team played well despite multiple injuries, bad weather and a very talented opponent.
"We held the No. 1-ranked team in the state to a single goal, the only team to do that so far this year, and created chances to score but just never got the goal we needed," he said.
The Tigers (16-2-1) open the state playoffs either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Volleyball
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Squalicum Storm 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks won their Northwest 2A District Tournament opener 25-10, 27-25, 25-10.
Kendyl Flynn had 15 kills, Skyler Whisler 12 kills and three aces, Kenna Flynn 29 assists, and Ariana Bickley 18 digs.
The Seahawks (12-4) face Burlington-Edison in a tournament semifinal on Wednesday.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Sehome Mariners 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers won their Northwest 2A District Tournament opener.
The Tigers (15-3) play Anacortes on Wednesday in a tournament semifinal.
Lynden Lions 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
LYNDEN — The Cubs dropped their Northwest 2A District Tournament opener.
They are 6-8 and will face Lakewood in a loser-out game on Wednesday.
Orcas Island Vikings 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes' season came to an end in a loser-out game of the Northwest 1B District Tournament.
Game scores were 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21.
Mount Vernon Christian's Allie Heino had four kills and eight blocks, while Kiera Link had five kills, three blocks and three aces.
The Hurricanes finish the season at 8-13.
Girls' Swimming
Northwest 2A District Finals
ANACORTES — Four Anacortes swimmers won individual events in the nine-team meet.
Annaly Ellis won the 500 freestyle (5 minutes, 36.47 seconds), Fiona Watkins the 200 freestyle (2:04.62), Lindsay Brown the 200 individual medley (2:11.71) and Sabine Hambleton the 100 freestyle (57.20).
Anacortes' Brown, Hambleton, Watkins and Jazmyn Capron teamed to win both the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.91) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.62).
Ellis was also second in the 200 freestyle, Watkins third in the 100 freestyle, Brown second in the 100 breaststroke, Hambleton third in the 50 freestyle, Capron second in the 100 butterfly, and Burlington-Edison's Suhani Karwal second in the 500 freestyle.
