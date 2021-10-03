Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
ANACORTES — Annaly Ellis won two individual events Saturday to lead the Anacortes High School girls' swim team to a second-place finish at the Northwest Conference Invitational.
The Seahawks placed second to Sehome in the 10-team meet.
Ellis won the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 9.57 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (5:49.14).
Others to win individual events were Anacortes' Lindsay Brown (1:13.62 in the 100 breaststroke) and Sabine Hambleton (58.92 in the 100 freestyle).
Brown and Hambleton also teamed with Fiona Watkins and Jazmyn Capron to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.20) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:55.47).
Others to place in the top three of individual events were Brown (second in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.08), Watkins (third in the 50 freestyle in 27.05 and third in the 100 freestyle in 1:00.28), Hambleton (third in the 200 freestyle in 2:12.41), and Burlington-Edison's Suhani Karwal (third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.07).
In team scoring, Mount Vernon placed seventh, Burlington-Edison eighth and Sedro-Woolley 10th.
Cross Country
Marysville Twilight Invitational
MARYSVILLE — The Anacortes girls' team took the small schools title behind a school-record time from Jessica Frydenlund.
The junior placed first in the division with a time of 18 minutes, 1 second on a 5,000-meter course at Cedarcrest Golf Course.
She was followed by teammates Casey Lemrick (10th, 19:49), Caitlin Brar (11th, 19:50), Carolyn Chambers (13th, 19:55), Ally Cutter (14th, 19:57), Abigail Goodwin (18th, 20:15) and Dylan Willingham (42nd, 21:20).
The Burlington-Edison girls' team placed seventh in the 20-team field, with Sage Mailhiot taking 33rd in 21:02.
In the small school boys' race, Parker Mong led Anacortes to a fifth-place finish by taking 26th in 17:20, while Burlington-Edison's top runner was Yahir Marban (63rd, 18:10).
Leavenworth Invitational
LEAVENWORTH — Mount Vernon Christian senior Devin Van Zanten placed ninth in the boys' race, clocking a time of 16:33 on the 2.8-mile course at Leavenworth Ski Hill.
Mount Vernon's Sean Cowan was 11th (16:44) and Mount Vernon Christian's Alexander Hoksbergen was 14th (16:55).
In the girls' race, Mount Vernon's Ava Rifenbury was 32rd (23:06) and Mount Vernon Christian's Maddy Nielsen 33rd (23:09).
Girls' Soccer
MVC Hurricanes 7,
Crosspoint Warriors 0
BREMERTON — The Hurricanes won the nonleague match to improve to 7-1-1.
