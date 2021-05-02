MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School boys' soccer team is one win away from a perfect season.
After facing a deficit Saturday against Sehome, the Bulldogs fought back for a 4-2 victory to improve to 9-0 headed into the last game of the season Monday at Bellingham.
Sehome scored in the eighth minute Saturday, only to watch the lead vanish four minutes later on a penalty-kick goal from the Bulldogs' Edgar Serrano. Serrano scored another first-half goal to make it 2-1, and teammate Bridger Tautvydas added a goal before halftime to make it 3-1.
Kyler Houck assisted Tautvydas' goal.
In the second half, Serrano scored a third goal to earn a hat trick and give the Bulldogs a three-goal lead. Angel Jimenez assisted that goal.
The Bulldogs will face Bellingham — which at 7-0-2 has not yet suffered a loss — in Mount Vernon on Monday.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers improved to 4-3-1 with the shutout win.
Softball
Lynden Lions 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
LYNDEN — The Lions proved tough at home to drop the Seahawks to 4-7 this season. The two teams are scheduled to battle again Monday, this time in Anacortes.
Volleyball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Orcas Island Vikings 2
EASTSOUND — The Hurricanes upped their record to 4-1 with the narrow victory on the road.
