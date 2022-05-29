TUMWATER — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' soccer team ran out of juice Saturday in the championship match of the Class 2A State Tournament.
The Tigers, who had won seven straight headed into the title match, fell to Squalicum 5-0.
"Well, the game today didn’t go as we hoped," coach Ben MacKay said. "Everything that could have gone wrong did."
Burlington-Edison, which knocked off two unbeaten teams on its way to the title match, finishes its season at 14-7-1.
The state runner-up finish equals the best in school history. The Tigers finished as runners-up in 2018.
MacKay said Saturday's title match was closer than the score indicates.
"What I feel bad about the most is that people who weren’t at the game will look at the score and assume that the disparity between the two teams is a lot bigger than it is," he said. "That’s simply not the case."
The Tigers and Storm were playing for the third time this season.
While Squalicum won the Northwest Conference match 3-0, Burlington-Edison won the matchup in the finals of the Northwest 2A District Tournament 2-0. At that time, Squalicum was unbeaten and the top-ranked Class 2A team in the state.
The third meeting belonged to the Storm.
MacKay said Squalicum disrupted Burlington-Edison's attack by double- and triple-teaming the likes of Fernando Velazquez, Brennan MacKay and Anthony Andrade.
"While we still managed to pass out most of the time, we couldn’t string together possession stretches," he said.
MacKay said despite the championship match, his players should be proud of their season.
This was a team that was 7-6-1 through the first six weeks of the season.
"I’m sure after a few days the boys will be able to reflect on the great season they had and be proud of reaching the state championship game," MacKay said. "They deserve a ton of credit for overcoming setbacks and obstacles. Our seniors especially will be missed for their leadership and example. They represented the school and community with class and respect."
Boys' Tennis
Class 3A State Tournament
RICHLAND — The Mount Vernon doubles team of Milo Gasser and Cody Shackleton won its tournament opener before losing two straight.
Class 2A State Tournament
SEATTLE — The Anacortes doubles team of Bridger Wakey and Sawyer Nichols won two of four matches to place seventh in the tournament.
In the singles bracket, Anacortes' Matthew Rutz went 1-2.
