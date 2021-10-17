goskagit

EVERETT — Zach Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw for two others Saturday as the Burlington-Edison High School football team beat Archbishop Murphy 29-22.

The Tigers (4-1) won the game on a 4-yard Watson scoring run in the fourth quarter.

The quarterback fished with 206 yards passing and 135 yards rushing.

Watson's primary target in the Burlington-Edison passing game was Calvin Absten, who caught eight of Watson's 10 completions for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers and Wildcats were tied at 22 at halftime, then played a scoreless third quarter before Burlington-Edison won the game in the fourth.

Burlington-Edison finished with 383 yards in total offense.

Girls' Diving

Northwest District

ANACORTES — Two Anacortes divers competed in a Northwest District dive meet.

MJ Anderson was fifth and Morgan Gudmundson sixth in the six-diver field.

