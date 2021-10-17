featured Saturday's Prep Roundup: Burlington-Edison football team beats Archbishop Murphy By Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Oct 17, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVERETT — Zach Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw for two others Saturday as the Burlington-Edison High School football team beat Archbishop Murphy 29-22.The Tigers (4-1) won the game on a 4-yard Watson scoring run in the fourth quarter.The quarterback fished with 206 yards passing and 135 yards rushing. Watson's primary target in the Burlington-Edison passing game was Calvin Absten, who caught eight of Watson's 10 completions for 174 yards and two touchdowns.The Tigers and Wildcats were tied at 22 at halftime, then played a scoreless third quarter before Burlington-Edison won the game in the fourth.Burlington-Edison finished with 383 yards in total offense.Girls' DivingNorthwest DistrictANACORTES — Two Anacortes divers competed in a Northwest District dive meet.MJ Anderson was fifth and Morgan Gudmundson sixth in the six-diver field. More from this section Skagit Valley Chorale resumes in-person practices Posted: 6 a.m. 10-17 Burlington Rotary honors B-EHS students of the month Posted: 5 a.m. Government Meetings Posted: 12 a.m. Deutsch, Ruth Posted: 12 a.m. Swanson, Leif Eric Posted: 12 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Diving Anacortes High School Burlington-edison High School Passing Game Burlington-edison High School Football Team Zach Watson Sport American Football Murphy Diver Tiger Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Man causes damage at United General Medical Center while evading law enforcement Staff shortages lead to 'unprecedented' disruptions for Washington State Ferries Men charged in alleged robbery attempt Mount Vernon man sentenced on federal drug charges Anacortes to San Juan Islands ferry route to operate on temporary reduced schedule Tweets by goskagit
