EVERETT — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' wrestling team had two runners-up Saturday on the way to placing fourth as a team in the 46-team Everett Tournament.
Natalie Albright was second at 135 pounds and Delaney Cobbs second at 190.
Also placing for the Tigers were Lilia Ortiz (third at 105), Madison Key (tie for fifth at 110), Vivien Verrue (tie for fifth at 125) and Kaliana Bill (tie for fifth at 170).
Mount Vernon had Carlita Cardona-Arce place second at in the 100-pound weight class on the way to a seventh-place team finhs.
The Bulldogs had sixth-place finishes from Aisha Castillo- Quiroz, Yasmin Rodriguez and Genesis Rodriguez, and an eighth-place finish from Samara Knudsen.
Boys' Basketball
Gig Harbor Tides 67
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 51
GIG HARBOR — The Bulldogs fell to 1-1 with the nonconference loss.
Mount Vernon's Lucas Rodio finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Quinn Swanson scored 11.
"We played a very good well coached team who shot the ball very well," Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine said.
Gig Harbor made 11 3-pointers.
Puget Sound Adventist Sharks 40,
La Conner Braves 31
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to 3-3 with the nonleague loss to the Sharks.
La Conner had nine points from Ivory Damien and eight from Isaiah Price.
Mount Vernon Chr. Hurricanes 71,
Cedar Park Christian Lions 33
MOUNT VERNON — Julian Pedrosa scored 13 points, and Billy DeJong and Liam Millenaar finished with 12 each as the Hurricanes won their third consecutive game.
Mount Vernon Christian is 4-1.
"I was proud of the energy our guys showed playing back to back nights," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. "We had a definite size advantage and worked hard to take advantage of it. I thought Liam Millenaar played huge inside for us."
Concrete Lions 45,
Fellowship Christian Eagles 42
CONCRETE — Owen Aamot scored 28 points as the Lions picked up their first win of the season.
Aamot also had 19 rebounds and six steals.
Adam Culver added eight points for Concrete (1-3), while Trevor Howard had six.
Concrete coach Levi Stewart said after Culver and Howard fouled out early in the fourth quarter, the Lions needed to rely heavily on defensive execution down the stretch to close out the victory.
